Woman pulled from Wolf Creek in Nevada County by rescue team after getting swept away

Cal Fire personnel pull a woman from Wolf Creek in Nevada County on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Cal Fire NEU

A woman was pulled from Wolf Creek in Nevada County on Saturday evening after her UTV was swept away in the currents, according to Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

In a news release, Cal Fire NEU officials said the fire station at Higgins Corner was notified that a water rescue was needed in the nearby Wolf Creek around 7 p.m.

Cal Fire personnel, along with the Placer County Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Nevada County firefighters, headed to the creek, where they saw the woman’s UTV had been pulled in while she was trying to cross to the other side.

A Placer County rescue team member forded through the current and reached the woman, who remained in the UTV, and equipped her with a floatation device before helping her back to the shoreline.

The woman was medically cleared at the scene and was able to leave.