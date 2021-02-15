Police disperse 50 minors in Old Sacramento brawl, then arrest man after gunshot was heard

Officers were called to break up a brawl involving about 50 minors in Old Sacramento on Sunday evening, hours before a teenager was arrested after police heard a gunshot in one of the nearby parking garages.

On Monday, it remained unclear to investigators exactly what caused the fight to break out, said Officer Karl Chan, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

He said officers were called to Old Sacramento about 6 p.m. Sunday to respond to the reported brawl. Officers arrived, and the large crowd quickly dispersed, Chan said. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Because it was unclear whether everyone involved in the fight had left the area, officers remained to monitor and make sure no other fights broke out.

About 10 p.m., officers heard a gunshot coming from one of the nearby parking garages. Chan said the officers found an 18-year-old man, who was identified as the shooting suspect. He said the man was arrested on a gun-related charge. His name was not immediately available Monday.

Chan there were no injuries reported or property damage from the gunshot that was fired Sunday.