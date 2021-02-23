Sacramento County man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Rio Linda

Sac Courts stockart

A judge has sentenced a Sacramento County man to 53 years to life in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend as he stood in the driveway of her Rio Linda home, prosecutors said.

A jury on Nov. 5 found Joshua Alan Imber guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Charles Dynes, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The conviction also included an enhancement for using a gun in the murder.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Sharon Lueras sentenced Imber of Rio Linda on Friday, according to court records. Imber on Tuesday afternoon remained at the County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

On Sept. 27, 2017, Imber told his ex-girlfriend he was “contemplating suicide and made a remark about shooting her new boyfriend, Mr. Dynes,” according to the news release. Soon after, Imber, 40, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house with a loaded .22 caliber handgun, found Dynes in the home’s driveway and fired seven bullets at him, prosecutors said.

Dynes was struck by gunfire multiple times, including a fatal wound to his head, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Second Street in Rio Linda. Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have said several residents called authorities after hearing gunfire and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Dynes in the driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said. The deputies administered first aid, and Dynes was treated by medics at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. He later died.

Imber had left the area but was arrested the following morning in Tehama County. Prosecutors said authorities found the murder weapon in Imber’s car.

The defendant on Oct. 23 pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, prosecutors said.