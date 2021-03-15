Police seize 120 pounds of marijuana on flight from Sacramento to Buffalo airport

Investigators on Saturday March 13, 2021, seized about 120 pounds of marijuana found inside five bags on a flight from Sacramento to Buffalo, N.Y.

Authorities seized about 120 pounds of marijuana worth $400,000 found inside five bags on a flight from Sacramento to Buffalo over the weekend, officials said.

The marijuana seizure occurred at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Law enforcement officials in Sacramento had information about the possible transportation of a large amount of marijuana on an inbound flight, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department announced on the agency’s Facebook page.

The Sacramento officials gave that information to a transportation authority officer on Saturday. A NFTA K9 team was asked to respond at the airport and “conduct a free air sniff” of the five bags. The police K9, “Zev,” alerted officers to the presence of a narcotics odor on all five suspicious bags.

The NFTA then obtained a search warrant, and the officers found the marijuana. It was unclear from the police agency’s announcement whether any arrests were made in connection with the marijuana seizure.