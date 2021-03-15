Child injured after falling out of third-floor window at Roseville hotel, police say

A 7-year-old child was critically injured Sunday evening after falling out of a third-floor window at a Roseville hotel, police officials said.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at the Residence Inn along Freedom Way, just west of Highway 65.

The initial investigation shows the child had leaned against a screen on an open window and the screen gave way, said Rob Baquera, a Roseville Police Department spokesman. He said investigators do not believe the child was pushed or thrown out of the window.

Medics took the child to a hospital Sunday evening. Baquera said Monday he did not have an update on the child’s condition. There was no further information available.