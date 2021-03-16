Elk Grove police looking for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank on Laguna Boulevard

Investigators were searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Elk Grove on Tuesday afternoon and got away with cash, police said.

About 1:15 p.m., the man entered the Wells Fargo at 5120 Laguna Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard. The man approached a bank teller and handed the employee a note demanding money, according to a news release from the Elk Grove Police Department.

The bank teller complied with the robber’s demands. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The man was last seen walking away from the bank through the parking lot.

Police said the man was in his late 20s to early 30s with a heavy build and short black hair. He wore a blue face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the bank robbery to call the Police Department’s detectives at 916-478-8060 or the Crime Alert tipline at 916-443-4357.