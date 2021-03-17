Police arrest Sacramento man suspected of robbing Elk Grove Wells Fargo bank

Security camera video and a tip from the public helped investigators find a Sacramento man suspected of robbing an Elk Grove Wells Fargo bank Tuesday, police officials said.

Jacob Andrew Garcia, 35, was arrested early Wednesday and later booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of robbery, according to a news release from the Elk Grove Police Department. Garcia remained in custody at the jail Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo at 5120 Laguna Blvd., just east of Franklin Boulevard.

Police officials have said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed the employee a note demanding money. The bank teller complied with the robber’s demands.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen walking away from the bank through the parking lot, according to police.

Investigators obtained security camera video of the bank robbery showing the suspect with short black hair, wearing a blue face mask, and a black hooded sweatshirt with the shoe brand “Reebok” logo on the front. The Police Department shared the security camera image on social media Tuesday afternoon, asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

On Tuesday evening, “an alert community member” contacted law enforcement officials to report the bank robbery suspect was inside a business in the 6000 block of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, police officials said.

Authorities arrived at the business, but the suspect was no longer there. But investigators confirmed the bank robbery suspect had been there after reviewing security camera video at the business, according to police.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday, investigators received information that the suspect had returned to the Stockton Boulevard business, police officials said. Elk Grove police officers arrived, and with help from the Sacramento Police Department, took Garcia into custody and later arrested him.