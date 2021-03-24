Sacramento County officials release name of one of two found dead outside Fair Oaks home

Sacramento County officials on Wednesday afternoon released the name of one of two people found dead with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a Fair Oaks home earlier this week.

Sahara Lowry, 23, of Fair Oaks, died in the shooting that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Monday just outside the home in the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

A mail carrier stopping for a delivery about 10:20 that morning found her. She and a man had blood around them on the driveway at the home just east of Hazel Avenue, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have said. Both of them had been shot.

A U.S. Postal Service supervisor was notified of the mail carrier’s discovery and called the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the home and found the two bodies in front of the garage, along with a gun.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a sheriff’s spokesman, said the two people who were shot knew each other, but he said Monday he did not know anything more about their relationship or whether they both lived at that home.

He said nearby construction might have prevented neighbors from hearing gunshots before the mail carrier found the bodies. Homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses for several hours.

He has said investigators have made no arrests in the case, and they did not expect to do so. Homicide detectives do not believe any remaining suspects are involved in the deaths. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any new information on the shooting deaths.

Lenora Coats, who lives near the Rabeneck Way home, said the man who died in the shooting lived there, and Lowry was his girlfriend. She said it was unclear to her whether Lowry also lived there.

Detectives have asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.