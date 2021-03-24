Sacramento deputies arrest Nevada inmate found at Antelope home with dead man inside

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested an inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp and was found at an Antelope home, where a man was found dead earlier this week, officials said.

Jonathan Collin Autry was arrested on a homicide charge at booked at Sacramento County Main Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Autry, 34, is in custody at the jail, where he was being held without bail.

Autry was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in the 7700 block of Watt Avenue, near Davidson Drive and Blackfoot Way in Antelope. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called there about 12:40 p.m. to check on a resident living in the apartment.

The deputies arrived and initially were unable to get anyone to answer at the door. “Persistent checking” revealed that a man, who the family of the resident did not know, was inside the apartment, according to the news release.

When the deputies tried to detain the unknown man, who was later identified as Autry, the suspect physically resisted and became combative, sheriff’s officials said. The Sheriff’s Office released a booking photo of Autry, which showed the suspect’s left eye was swollen shut and what appeared to be some bruising and cuts on his face.

Once the deputies detained Autry, they entered the apartment and found the resident dead. Homicide detectives collected evidence and interviewed witnesses for several hours.

“The manner in which the homicide occurred is unclear at this time and will ultimately be determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. Detectives believe there are no other suspects wanted in connection with this homicide.

The Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been properly notified.

Deputies determined that Autry was an inmate who walked away from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday, according to the news release. The camp houses up to 360 minimum custody and community trustee inmates in five dormitory-type units, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this homicide to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.