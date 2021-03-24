Former Sacramento police officer arrested, suspected of sending explicit messages to teen

A Sacramento police officer suspected of sending explicit messages to a teenage girl on a social media app has resigned and was arrested Wednesday after a two-week investigation.

Daniel Donahue, who worked for the Sacramento Police Department for about two years, was arrested on charges “related to inappropriate communication with a minor,” according to a department news release. Police said Donahue worked as a patrol officer.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate this criminal behavior from our officers,” Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in the news release. “This behavior tarnishes the Sacramento Police Department badge and is absolutely not representative of the honorable work of our more than 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving our city.”

The investigation into Donahue began March 9, when the Police Department received a complaint alleging Donahue was participating in “inappropriate communication” through a social media app with a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The department launched a criminal and administrative investigation into the allegations. Police said the initial investigation determined that “there was factual basis behind the allegations.” Officials said Donahue was then placed on administrative leave, which temporarily removed his authority as an officer.

Detectives conducted further investigation into the allegations of misconduct, including serving search warrants at his home, his personal vehicle, his workspace and electronic devices, according to police. During the investigation, Donahue resigned from the department.

Police said the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Donahue based on evidence uncovered during their investigation. He was arrested Wednesday and will be booked at Sacramento County Main Jail. Detectives and the department’s Internal Affairs Division will continue to follow up on the investigation, according to the news release.

Hahn said the Police Department will continue to work with the girl in this case and he apologized and for what he says Donahue did while working for his department.

“It is critical we hold people accountable when they victimize the most vulnerable members of our community, especially when they are in a position of authority,” Hahn said in the news release. “Though Donahue resigned, we have filed criminal charges against him.”