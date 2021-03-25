Sacramento County announces names of people killed in Fair Oaks; investigation continues

Sacramento County on Thursday released the names of two young people found dead with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a Fair Oaks home earlier this week.

Sahara Lowry, 23, and Christopher Eddy, 24, both of Fair Oaks, died in the shooting shortly before 9 a.m. Monday just outside a home in the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. A neighbor said Lowry was Eddy’s girlfriend.

A mail carrier stopping for a delivery about 10:20 that morning found them. There was blood around them on the driveway in front of the home just east of Hazel Avenue, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have said. Both were shot.

A U.S. Postal Service supervisor was notified of the mail carrier’s discovery and called the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the home and found the two bodies in front of the garage, along with a gun.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a sheriff’s spokesman, said the two people who were shot knew each other, but he said Monday he did not know anything more about their relationship or whether they both lived at that home.

He has said investigators have made no arrests in the case, and they do not expect to do so. Homicide detectives do not believe any remaining suspects are involved in the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any new information on the shooting deaths.

On Thursday, Grassmann said investigators were still working to determine what happened in the fatal shooting.

Lenora Coats, who lives near the Rabeneck Way home, said Eddy lived there, and Lowry was his girlfriend. She said it was unclear to her whether Lowry also lived there.

Coats has lived in her Rabeneck Way home since 2014, and said Eddy lived in his house for at least the last seven years. She said she left for work shortly after 8 a.m., and her fiance left about 8:15 a.m., and they didn’t hear any gunshots.

Grassmann has said nearby construction might have prevented neighbors from hearing gunshots before the mail carrier found the bodies. Homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses for several hours.