Officers arrest parolee after police chase through Sacramento ends in North Highlands

Officers arrested a wanted parolee after a police chase through Sacramento on Thursday, abandoning his vehicle and stealing another before the pursuit ended in North Highlands, officials said.

The chase began shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, when officers tried to pull over the man who was wanted on suspicion of violating his parole, said Officer Karl Chan, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The officers attempted the traffic stop near Highway 99 and 12th Avenue in Sacramento. Chan said the suspect failed to pull over and led officers in a pursuit to the area near Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle he was in and tried to steal another vehicle, Chan said. That first vehicle theft attempt was unsuccessful. Chan said the suspect then stole a white truck from another driver, who suffered a minor injury during the vehicle theft.

The police chase continued north into North Highlands near Summerwood Circle and College Oak Drive, where the suspect abandoned the white truck and ran into a home, Chan said.

A police helicopter circled above and joined the search in the North Highlands neighborhood. Sacramento County sheriff’s officials also joined the search. Chan said officers later found the suspect at the home and took him into custody.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available Thursday afternoon. Chan said the Police Department will release his name once the suspect has been booked at the Main Jail.