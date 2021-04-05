Sacramento police release video in South Natomas shooting. 4 people sought in homicide

Homicide detectives on Monday released security camera video of four people they believe were involved in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old Sacramento woman and injured a man six months ago at a South Natomas apartment complex.

The detectives were asking the public to help identify the any of the four people captured in the security camera video, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the apartment complex in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive, just north of West El Camino Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the woman, later identified as Sarayah Redmond, and a man with gunshot wounds, police said. Redmond died at a hospital and the man survived his injuries.

Detectives have continued to investigate the homicide and they believe the group of people in the security camera video were involved in the shooting.

The edited video released Monday shows the four people wearing what appears to be hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled over their heads. The group is shown walking through a parking lot about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25, according to the video’s timestamp.

One of the screenshots of the video, released separately by police, shows the four people apparently entering through a gate door. At 12:48 a.m., the video shows the four people running away through the same gate door. The three people wearing black sweatshirts running through the door first, with the person wearing a white sweatshirt straggling behind a few seconds later.

“Our detectives have been working for the last six months to identify those responsible for this shooting,” Steve Oliveira, the Police Department’s North Area captain, said in a news release. “We are hoping that by releasing this surveillance footage somebody will come forward with information that can ultimately bring closure to Sarayah’s family and friends.”

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this homicide to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.