Sacramento residents arrested with stolen mail and credit cards, Placer deputies say

A deputy arrested two Sacramento residents who were found with stolen mail, credit cards and other information after a suspicious car was spotted stopping at mailboxes last week, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

Victor Flores and Sarah Simmons were arrested Thursday on suspicion of mail theft, credit card theft, possessing stolen property and criminal conspiracy, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Flores, who also was arrested on two warrants out of Sacramento County, remained in custody at the Placer County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Simmons was no longer listed in custody.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the deputy was called to respond to a report of a suspicious black sedan stopping at mailboxes along Val Verde Road in Loomis. The deputy spotted the car stopped next to a cluster of mailboxes on Val Verde near Suzuki Lane.

Flores was driving the car, but the vehicle belonged to Simmons. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy searched Simmons’ car and found stolen mail addressed to Loomis residents, along with four credit cards belonging to Sacramento County residents.

The deputy also searched Flores’ wallet and found a stolen check made out to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Flores, 27, and Simmons, 38, had photos on their phones of personal information and credit cards belonging to other people. Sheriff’s officials said Flores’ phone also had images of checks with names scratched off and checks that appeared fake with amounts of more than $21,500.

A sheriff’s sergeant later returned the stolen mail to the Loomis residents, accoridng to the Sheriff’s Office.