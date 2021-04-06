Man wanted in Elk Grove fatal shooting turns himself in at Sacramento County Jail

A man identified as a suspect in an Elk Grove fatal shooting a few weeks ago turned himself in Monday at the Sacramento County Main Jail and was being held on a homicide charge.

Hours after Davon Julius Learson-Shafer was shot to death March 18, the Elk Grove Police Department identified Marvin Stephney as the suspected gunman. Police officials warned that Stephney may be armed.

The Police Department announced in a news release Monday evening Stephney, 36, of Sacramento, turned himself in. Jail records indicated Stephney was held without bail on a homicide charge.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. March 18, officers were called to the 9200 block of Starfish Way, just south of Laguna Boulevard and east of Bruceville Road. The officers were responding to reports of the sound of gunfire.

Police officials have said the officers arrived and found a man, later identified as Learson-Shafer, on the street with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Learson-Shafer, 34, of Sacramento, dead at the scene.

Detectives determined there was an argument between Learson-Shafer and Stephney that escalated when Stephney brandished a gun and fired at Learson-Shafer, according to the Police Department. Stephney then left the area.

The department released the description and license plate number for a car Stephney might be driving. Officers found the car soon after. Authorities continued to search for him over the following two weeks.

In order to help pay for funeral expenses, Learson-Shafer’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign, which states he was the father of a teenage son and a younger daughter.