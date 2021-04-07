Sacramento sheriff’s officials seek tips on deaths of father and son in 2007 cold case

Michael Gregory Crisp, 48, and his son Aaron Michael Crisp, 15, were found dead with gunshot wounds Oct. 31, 2007, at their home in the 6700 block of Bismarck Drive in North Highlands, California.

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday afternoon asked for the public’s help on a cold case from October 2007, when a man and his teenage son were found dead inside a North Highlands home.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said Aaron Michael Crisp and his father, Michael Gregory Crisp, were killed with a shotgun. The son died of multiple gunshot wounds and the father was shot in the head, according to coroner’s officials.

Homicide detectives this week are asking the public to come forward with any information that might help them solve the case.

The father, 48, and son, 15, were found in their Bismarck Drive home about 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2007. Sheriff’s officials said they lived together and were the only residents at the home.

The cause of death was not immediately apparent at the time, and no weapons were recovered at the scene, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies entered the North Highlands home and found the victims dead in separate areas of the house. A woman called the Sheriff’s Office that night to report she found her son and ex-husband dead inside the home in the 6700 block of Bismarck Drive, just south of Elkhorn Boulevard.

At the time, detectives were unable to nail down a motive for the slayings and there was no signs of forced entry. Sheriff’s officials said then that nothing had been ruled out. Christine Crisp, the boy’s mother and his father’s ex-wife, discovered them after she went to the home because she had not heard from her son for a day.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about this 2007 double homicide to call deputies at 916-874-8477 or homicide investigators at 916-874-3495. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.