Man gets 86 years to life in prison for fatal stabbing along Sacramento bike trail

A Sacramento Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 86 years to life in prison for stabbing a woman to death along an American River bicycle trail last year.

A jury on Feb. 25 found Steven Wilson guilty of first-degree murder in the slaying of 45-year-old Lora Hoagland, along with an enhancement for using a knife.

Judge Ernest Sawtelle sentenced Wilson Friday morning, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Wilson had two previous robbery convictions that are each considered strikes under the state’s “Three Stirkes” law.

Hoagland’s body was found Jan. 27, 2020, along the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail in Sacramento. On the previous day, Hoagland encountered Wilson and Wilson’s ex-girlfriend along the bicycle trail.

Prosecutors have said Hoagland “appeared to be in distress.” Wilson then wrapped his jacket around her, carried her off the bike trail and set her down under a railroad overpass.

“Without warning, he then pulled out a knife and stabbed Ms. Hoagland in the chest and neck,” prosecutors said in the news release.

Hoagland bled to death at the scene. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend reported the fatal stabbing to the Sacramento Police Department. Prosecutors have said that officers recovered a knife containing DNA from both Hoagland and Wilson.

Within two days of the discovery of Hoagland’s body, police investigators arrested Wilson, who was in possession of the bloody jacket he used to wrap around her, according to the the news release. Hoagland’s blood was on the jacket.

Wilson on Friday afternoon was listed in custody at the Sacramento County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.