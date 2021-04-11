Woman found dead along American River Bike Trail in suspected homicide, police say

A woman was found dead along the American River Bike Trail on Saturday afternoon, and police are launching a homicide investigation.

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Department said officers were called by someone around 3:40 p.m. who spotted what appeared to be a dead woman on the trail just south of Highway 160.

Responding officers found a woman with injuries that may have been suffered during an assault. Sacramento Fire Department personnel declared her dead at the scene. Police believe that the woman was living at a nearby encampment.

Homicide detectives will be canvassing the area for additional evidence and to find any possible witnesses. Police do not yet have any information regarding a potential suspect.

The victim’s name will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after family is notified.

Sacramento police investigators are asking any witnesses to call dispatch at 916-808-5471.