Sacramento police are investigating after a man was killed in Meadowview shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Meadowview on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a department spokesman, said officers were called to the 7500 block of Skelton Way just after 2:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived in the area, they found a man who had been shot. Fire personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Police believe that the shooter fled before officers arrived and no suspect description is available.

Homicide detectives have arrived at the scene to lead the investigation, according to Woo.