Man killed in shooting at south Sacramento apartment complex, sheriff’s officials say

A man died Monday after he was shot multiple times and found in the parking lot of a south Sacramento apartment complex along Dewey Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting was reported about 2:15 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex in the 5700 block of Dewey Boulevard, just south of Fruitridge Road.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crime scene was cordoned off as detectives questioned residents, hoping to learn more about the circumstances that led to the shooting. Grassmann said detectives did not have any further information about the fatal shooting, including no suspect description.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been properly notified.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about this shooting to call deputies at 916-874-8477 or homicide investigators at 916-874-3495. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.