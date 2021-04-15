UC Davis students home when man smashes glass door, grabs keys and steals car, police say

A man faces charges of burglary and vehicle theft after he broke into a Davis home last weekend, stole a vehicle and was arrested in Solano County after an attempted carjacking, according to police.

Robert Kimura-Cuellar reportedly broke into the home in the 200 block of West Eighth Street, according to Davis Police Department Lt. Arturo Camacho. Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m. Sunday to respond to the burglary.

Officers arrived and learned the suspect broke a rear sliding glass door to gain entry into the home, grabbed a resident’s car keys and stole a Subaru, Camacho said. No injuries were reported in the home burglary.

Davis police later learned Kimura-Cuellar, 33, had been taken into custody later that day in Solano County after he reportedly tried to carjack another vehicle in the Dixon area, according to Camacho. He said Kimura-Cuellar’s burglary charge has an enhancement for allegedly breaking into the home while a resident was inside.

Two University of California, Davis students told CBS13 they were inside their locked West Eighth Street home Sunday afternoon when an angry intruder, later identified as Kimura-Cuellar, forced his way in and stole one student’s car keys. They escaped out the front door as the suspect entered through the shattered glass door.

Dixon Police Department Lt. Mike Tegeler said the suspect was later spotted in the Dixon area when he forced victims out of their vehicle and tried to steal it. He said the victims were able to take the car keys with them, so the suspect wasn’t able to steal the vehicle.

The suspect then returned to the stolen Subaru and drove off before he was spotted by the California Highway Patrol near Branscombe Road and Highway 12 near Fairfield. CHP requested help from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and took Kimura-Cuellar into custody.

Kimura-Cuellar was booked at the Solano County Jail about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records.