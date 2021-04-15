Suspects arrested on homicide and robbery charges in Sacramento shooting, deputies say

Homicide detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man found injured in the parking lot of a south Sacramento apartment complex.

Detectives arrested Rodney Taylor and Dominick Bryant in the death of Jaylon Lepray Thomas-Green, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Taylor, 24, and Bryant, 44, were booked at the county jail early Wednesday on homicide and robbery charges, according to jail records. They were being held without bail Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials said Jamari Deshawn Rayford also was arrested in connection with the homicide. Rayford, 33, was booked at the jail early Thursday on a robbery charge.

The fatal shooting was reported about 2:15 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex in the 5700 block of Dewey Boulevard, just south of Fruitridge Road.

Initially, a nearby resident called sheriff’s officials to report a bullet came through the wall of their home. Nobody in the home was hit by the bullet, sheriff’s officials said in a news release Monday night.

Another caller from the same block on Dewey Boulevard asked for medical help for a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Deputies performed live-saving measures until medics arrived. The medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.