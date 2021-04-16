Yuba sheriff detectives arrest 14-year-old boy after shooting involving several vehicles

Detectives arrested a 14-year-old Olivehurst boy after a Yuba County shooting that reportedly involved several vehicles, including one car that crashed after gunfire erupted, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Beverly Drive and Ardmore Avenue in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. The Sheriff’s Office had received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the road, and it appeared to involve multiple teenagers in several vehicles.

Deputies arrived in the area and found a white Honda Accord that was allegedly involved in the shooting and had crashed. Sheriff’s officials said three teens were found in the Honda Accord. They were taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries during the crash.

Investigators determined a fourth minor ran from the Honda Accord before deputies arrived and left the area. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies did not find anyone with gunshot wounds, but they did find bullet shell casings in the street that were collected for evidence.

After further investigation, detectives identified the 14-year-old boy as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him on suspicion of negligent discharge of a gun and assault with a gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They did not say if he was the minor who ran from the car. The boy’s name was not released because he is a minor.

Sheriff’s officials said on Friday that the shooting incident remains under investigation.