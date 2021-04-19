Woodland woman stabbed and suspect arrested on attempted homicide charge, police say

Officers over the weekend arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted homicide after she reportedly stabbed another woman in Woodland last week during an encounter in the victim’s front yard, police said.

Donna Daddow of Woodland was booked at the Yolo County Jail, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The stabbing occurred about 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Fourth Street. Police said the victim was in her front yard when Daddow approached her. The woman and Daddow knew each other.

The was a brief conversation between the two women, before Daddow stabbed the woman “in a manner that could have been life threatening,” according to police. The woman was injured in the stabbing, but was listed in stable condition, police said.

Daddow, 35, left the area before authorities were called, according to police. Officers searched the area but did not find Daddow.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, a patrol officer spotted Daddow along West Court Street, between California and West streets in Woodland, and arrested her on the attempted homicide charge. Police did not indicate the motive behind the stabbing.