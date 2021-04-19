Man arrested on suspicion of Rosemont-area homicide is identified by Sacramento deputies

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials on Monday afternoon released the name of a man arrested last week on suspicion of homicide in the death of a man found with severe injuries inside a Rosemont-area home.

Christian Pedraza was arrested in connection with the April 13 death of Raymond David Alvarez, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. Pedraza, 27, was booked at Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of homicide the following day, but sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said they were withholding the suspect’s name temporarily “for investigative reasons.”

Pedraza remains in custody at the jail, where he is being held without bail.

Alvarez, 49, was found dead in the home in the 9500 block of Folsom Boulevard. Alvarez’s city of residence is listed as the small community of Hood in southwest Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from “a multi-residential complex,” according to a sheriff’s news release. The caller reported “screaming and a physical disturbance” could be heard in a neighboring home, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies went to that home and found Alvarez with “severe trauma and obviously deceased,” according to the news release. Sheriff’s officials said other deputies arrived and spotted “a subject of interest” leaving the area, so they created a perimeter.

The deputies detained the person, later identified as Pedraza, without incident.