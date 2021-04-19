California and Nevada investigators look for more victims in child sex assault case

South Lake Tahoe police officials and El Dorado County prosecutors on Monday were looking for additional victims in a case against a man arrested last week in Nevada and accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Rex Bernat, who was wanted on a felony fugitive warrant, was arrested Thursday in Reno, according to a news release from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Police said Bernat faces charges related to the sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years old, a crime that allegedly occurred in South Lake Tahoe. The police news release did not indicate the exact age or gender of the child.

Bernat has lived his entire adult life in Washoe County, Nevada, according to police, and he is known to use the aliases Ryan or Rayan Samones, Ryan Bernat and Mykee Daws.

The Police Department and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office are working in conjunction with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and they are seeking information from anyone who may have been victimized by Bernat in California, according to the news release.

Investigators asked anyone with relevant information about Bernat to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 and reference case number 2103-2287.