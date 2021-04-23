Man attacked in Sacramento assault dies and suspect faces homicide charge, police say

A man who was assaulted and knocked to the ground three weeks ago in Sacramento has died, and the suspect accused of attacking him now faces a homicide charge in his death.

Kirk King, 67, of Sacramento, died on Tuesday as a result of the April 1 reported assault in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Daniel Tui, 24, was identified as the suspect in the attack on King and was arrested that same day, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Friday. Tui has remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail awaiting prosecution,

The assault was reported about 1:20 p.m. along Capitol Avenue, near the west end of Midtown. Police officials said the suspect, later identified as Tui, struck King in the face once, knocking him to the ground.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department responded and took King to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Officers were hailed by onlookers and were able to detain Tui, who was still in the area, according to the news release.

Tui initially was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and elder abuse charges. Those were the charges the Sacramento County District Attorney’s filed against Tui on April 5.

Prosecutors plan to file a motion to amend Tui’s charges on Monday, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. Police officials said Tui will now face additional homicide-related charges in King’s death.

The motive for the assault on King remains unclear to investigators, police officials said, but detectives believe King and Tui did not know each other.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this homicide to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.