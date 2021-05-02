Woman found dead in overturned SUV near Clarksburg after rollover crash, CHP says

A 24-year-old Rancho Cordova woman was found dead Saturday after a rollover crash on the southern portion of Highway 160 near Clarksburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP’s South Sacramento Office said that dispatchers were notified around 9:20 a.m. by a bicyclist who was riding along the highway south of Scribner Road. The biker spotted an overturned silver 2003 Dodge Durango on the west side of the Sacramento River levee leaning against a tree.

Responding officers found the driver already dead and her SUV cold to the touch, the CHP said. Investigators believe that she had been headed north on the highway when she swerved into a guard rail, overturning onto the bank of the levee.

Dispatchers didn’t receive any other reports of the crash and CHP officials can’t say for certain how long the woman’s SUV had been left overturned on the bank.

Investigators are still determining if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The woman’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after her family is notified.