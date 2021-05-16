Woman killed in hit-and-run crash while walking in Old North Sacramento, police say

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking in Old North Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In a news release, police said patrol officers were called out to a crash in the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street around 10:30 p.m.

The responding officers found a pedestrian lying in the roadway, suffering major injuries.

After Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived, the woman was declared dead. Police investigators currently believe she was hit by a vehicle that fled the area.

As of Sunday morning, police do not have a description of any possible suspects, but will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence.

The victim’s name will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after her family is notified.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call 916-808-5471.