Sacramento County jury finds man guilty of 16 felony counts in sex abuse of two girls

A Sacramento County jury convicted a man on 16 felony charges for sexually abusing two girls over several years before one of them told someone about the abuse, prosecutors said.

Miguel Torresvera on Thursday was found guilty of 13 counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child, two counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child using force and one count of aggravated sexual assault on a child, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

Torresvera’s charges included enhancements for committing substantial sexual abuse on more than one victim, according to the news release.

One of the victims, who Torresvera sexually assaulted from the age of 6 to 10 years old, revealed the abuse on July 1, 2019, prosecutors said. She was sexually abused about 30 times over several years.

The other victim was sexually abused by Torresvera about 30 times from the age of 4 to 8 years old, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Torresvera used violence and verbal threats to get her to comply with his demands.

Torresvera, 46, is scheduled to be sentenced June 25 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Ernest Sawtelle. Prosecutors said Torresvera faces a maximum sentence of 59 years to life in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth of the office’s Special Assault and Child Abuse Unit prosecuted the case.