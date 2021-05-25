Man killed in Natomas shooting identified. Sacramento police still seeking suspect

Coroner officials have released the name of a 21-year-old Sacramento man who was killed over the weekend in a Natomas shooting that wounded another.

Deandre Franklin died in the shooting about 10:20 p.m. Saturday outside a home in the 3900 block of Streamline Street, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Several people reported to police that they heard gunshots in the residential neighborhood of Natomas Crossing just south of Arena Boulevard, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

Officers arrived and found two men, both with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Franklin dead at the scene. The other man was critically injured but was in stable condition after he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Although investigators had no information regarding any suspects Sunday, police said homicide detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this homicide to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.