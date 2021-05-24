Sacramento man convicted of murder for 2018 shooting during robbery inside apartment

A Sacramento County jury on Monday convicted a Sacramento man of first-degree murder for a 2018 fatal shooting during a robbery inside an Arden Arcade apartment, prosecutors said.

The jury found Maurice Vale guilty of murder of the shooting death of Trevor Solari, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Vale, 47, also was convicted of residential robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Vale’s conviction included a special circumstances enhancement for committing the murder during a robbery, along with an enhancement for using a gun in the crime, prosecutors said.

The fatal shooting occurred Aug. 4, 2018, at The Eleven Hundred apartment complex in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 a.m. that day to a report that someone had been shot at the large apartment complex.

Deputies arrived and were directed to an apartment where they found Solari, who had been shot once in the chest, sheriff’s officials said. Medics pronounced Solari, 27, of Sacramento, dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Vale robbed Solari while inside his friend’s apartment. There was a brief struggle during the robbery, and Vale shot Solari in the chest before leaving the apartment, according to the District Attorney’s Office..

Nearly two months after the fatal shooting, sheriff’s officials arrested Vale and Richard Wallace-Dargan of Citrus Heights in connection with Solari’s death. On Dec. 5, 2019, Wallace-Dargan pleaded no contest to robbery and acting as an accessory after the fact, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.

Prosecutors said Vale was on parole when he committed the murder. Vale had been released from prison about 10 months before the fatal shooting. Vale had served 22 years for attempted murder, kidnapping and other crimes in 1996, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Vale faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Vale is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 20 by Superior Court Judge Kevin McCormick. Deputy District Attorney Matt Chisholm prosecuted the case.