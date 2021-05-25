Two arrested in Placer County pursuit after fleeing vehicle nearly hits CHP sergeant

A California Highway Patrol sergeant jumped out of the way to avoid a fleeing vehicle that led authorities on a pursuit last week in Placer County before the driver and his passenger were apprehended, sheriff’s officials said.

David Lee Brocker of Auburn and Samantha Bowling of Fair Oaks were arrested in connection with Thursday’s vehicle chase, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Brocker, 33, and Bowling, 23, were both in custody at the Placer County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Brocker’s bail was set at $335,000, and Bowling was being held in lieu of $124,000 bail.

The incident that led to their arrests began shortly after midnight, when a Placer County sheriff’s deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle at a park-and-ride lot near Indian Hill and Newcastle roads just south of Interstate 80.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver, later identified as Brocker, initially was uncooperative with the deputy. The CHP sergeant, who was nearby, went to the scene to help the deputy.

Brocker was wanted on two arrest warrants out of Placer and Orange counties, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Brocker’s passenger, later identified as Bowling, gave the deputy a false name, sheriff’s officials said. Once she was identified, authorities learned Bowling was wanted on seven arrest warrants out of Placer and Sacramento counties.

Sheriff’s officials said Brocker and Bowling refused to get out of the vehicle, and Brocker started the vehicle’s engine before he drove the vehicle straight toward the CHP sergeant.

The CHP sergeant “jumped out of the way to avoid getting run over,” and he injured himself while jumping out of the way, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not indicate the extent of the CHP sergeant’s injuries.

The pursuit ensued as the suspect vehicle headed east on I-80 before the vehicle exited the freeway at Maple Street in Auburn. Sheriff’s officials said Brocker continued driving “recklessly, running stop lights and crossing into the opposite lane of traffic,” before the fleeing vehicle stopped on Highway 49.

Brocker ran from the vehicle and jumped over a guard rail before a CHP airplane helped deputies find Brocker hiding in a ditch below the highway, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Brocker was taken into custody, along with Bowling, who was now compliant with deputies.

Sheriff’s officials said Brocker was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer: the vehicle that nearly hit the CHP sergeant. He also was arrested on suspicion of recklessly evading, causing injury while evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer by driving in the opposite lane of traffic.

Bowling was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and committing a felony while out on bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.