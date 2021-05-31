Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in south Sacramento, police say

Homicide detectives are looking for witnesses after a man was killed Sunday night in a shooting in south Sacramento, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Scarborough Way, a few blocks north of Mack Road in the Parkway neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found the injured man who suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

The officers began providing medical aid until medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived. The medics performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect left the area before officers arrived and investigators did not have any suspect descriptions to release.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and information is limited. Investigators have not determined circumstances that led to the shooting. The detectives were canvassing the area, looking for witnesses and evidence, according to the news release.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

The Police Department asks anyone with information about this shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.