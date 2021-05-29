Man in critical condition after shooting in midtown Sacramento’s Boulevard Park neighborhood

A man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting in midtown Sacramento, according to the police department.

Officer Karl Chan, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said dispatchers were notified of a shooting near the intersection of 19th Street and I Street in the Boulevard Park neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot, and took him to a nearby hospital. Chan said he is in “critical, but stable” condition.

Police are still in the area of the shooting gathering evidence and conducting their investigation into the incident.

The shooter fled the area before police arrived on scene, and Chan said that there was no description of a possible suspect.

Less than 13 hours earlier in the central city, another man was wounded in a shooting on Sacramento’s K Street Mall.