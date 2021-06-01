Police looking for driver in North Sacramento hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night in North Sacramento, police said.

The hit-and-run was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Norwood Avenue, just north of Jessie Avenue. Officers received a report that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, a man, on the street suffering from major injuries, police said. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the pedestrian’s name once his family has been notified.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian drove away before officers arrived, and the Police Department did not have any suspect descriptions to release.

The department’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit and crime scene investigators were canvassing the area to search for evidence and witnesses.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this hit-and-run to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.