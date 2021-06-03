Man with over $16,000 in cash arrested after high-speed chase, Placer deputies say

Deputies arrested an Illinois man with more than $16,000 in cash after he led them on a high-speed chase over the weekend in Placer County before being captured, sheriff’s officials said.

Jared Alexander of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested after the late-night Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Facebook. He was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, providing false identification to a peace officer, drug possession and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

Around 11:10 p.m. on May 30, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for suspected traffic violation along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis. The vehicle’s driver initially gave the deputy a fake name, but the driver was later identified as Alexander, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said Alexander was “non-compliant” with the deputy during the traffic stop and refused to answer any questions, which prompted other deputies to respond.

Alexander, 31, refused to turn off his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and one deputy placed a spike strip in front of a rear tire on the passenger side in case Alexander tried to drive away.

The deputies then tried to open the driver-side door in an effort to get Alexander to comply, but he drove away and led the deputies on a high-speed pursuit, sheriff’s officials said. It was unclear whether the spike strip had any affect on the vehicle.

Alexander reached speeds faster than 120 mph during the chase as he weaved in and out of traffic before he stopped on the Rocklin Road exit ramp and ran away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies and California Highway Patrol officers caught up to Alexander and took him into custody. Sheriff’s officials said Alexander had more than $16,000 cash and drugs. The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate what drugs or how much was found.