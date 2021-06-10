Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man, 70, shot dead in Lake Tahoe-area home. Placer deputies seek person of interest

Deputies are seeking information from the public following the shooting death of a 70-year-old man last weekend at a North Lake Tahoe-area residence.

Authorities responding to a 911 call from a home in Homewood around 10 p.m. Saturday arrived to find the victim, identified as Robert Spohr, dead of a single gunshot wound, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The Sheriff’s Office included surveillance video from the property a few hours earlier showing a person of interest. The video showed a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt, gloves, white neck gaiter and gray backpack run down the street, then walk onto the property past an SUV parked in the driveway.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the homicide or who have surveillance systems set up on West Lake Boulevard to call the sheriff’s tip line at 530-889-7853.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service