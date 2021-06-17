Galt police asks public to help find mail theft suspect and his vehicle caught on camera

Police on Thursday were asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect who reportedly broke into mailboxes in Galt before leaving the area in a car captured on camera.

Patrol officers received an increase in the number of reported mail thefts over the past weekend, according to the Galt Police Department.

Police officials on Thursday released a photo of the suspect who burglarized a community mailbox in the 200 block of Oak Avenue, north of A Street in Galt. The department also released a photo of the suspect vehicle that appeared to be a black Audi A6 with damage to its driver’s side.

Officers asked anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the suspect vehicle to call the Galt Police Department non-emergency line at 209-366-7000 and refer to GPD case No. 21-1325.