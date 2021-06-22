Sacramento deputies investigate North Highlands shooting that kills man and injures woman

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Monday night after someone opened fire at a North Highlands home, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. at the home in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive, near Roseville and Walerga roads. A woman called authorities to report she had been shot at the home, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Deputies arrived and found a man dead with wounds to his body and the woman, who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials said.

Medics arrived at the home moments later and took the injured woman to a hospital, where she was being medically treated. Sheriff’s officials said homicide detectives questioned witnesses and remained at the scene for several hours as crime-scene investigators collected evidence.

The detectives did not have any suspect information to release Tuesday and there was no further information available.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man who died after his family has been notified.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.