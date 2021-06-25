Sacramento County officials release name of man fatally shot at Carmichael apartment

Authorities have released the name of the 21-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in his Carmichael apartment.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday said Marcellus Baker-Lee was shot to death at his home in the 5800 block of Sutter Avenue.

The fatal shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex, just west of Fair Oaks Boulevard. A caller reported that someone had been shot inside an apartment, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release earlier this week.

People Baker-Lee knew were trying to drive him to a hospital when deputies arrived at the apartment complex. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies found Baker-Lee with gunshot wounds.

The deputies began performing life-saving measures. Medics arrived moments later and pronounced Baker-Lee dead. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details about the shooting, including any suspect information.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.