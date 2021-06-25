Woodland police are investigating after they say a man was found dead in a hotel room

Police are investigating Friday after they say a man was found dead at a hotel in Woodland, California.

Woodland Police received a call at 11 a.m. from Quality Inn & Suites, 1562 E. Main St., to report that housekeeping staff had entered a hotel room to clean it and discovered a dead man, Sgt. Victoria Danzl stated in a social media post.

The cause of death and all the circumstances surrounding it are unknown at this time, Danzl said.

Woodland Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 530-666-2411.