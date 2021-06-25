Sacramento County IDs man killed in North Highlands shooting that also injured woman

Authorities have released the name of a 49-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also injured a woman earlier this week at a North Highlands home.

The Sacramento County County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of Wayne Bryan Blanchard, who was shot to death Monday night at the home in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. at the home near Roseville and Walerga roads. A woman called authorities to report she had been shot at the home, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week in a news release.

Deputies arrived and found Blanchard dead with wounds to his body and the woman injured with a gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials have said.

Medics arrived at the home moments later and took the injured woman to a hospital. Sheriff’s homicide detectives have not released any suspect information or further details about the shooting.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.