Death of inmate at state prison in Northern California being investigated as a homicide

High Desert State Prison in Susanville, Calif., in Lassen County. CDCR

A 29-year-old inmate’s death early Monday at High Desert State Prison near Susanville is being investigated as a homicide, prison officials announced.

The inmate, whose name was “withheld at the request of his family,” was found unresponsive after his cellmate, Erik S. Montes, alerted prison staff around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, who was taken to High Desert’s infirmary, was declared dead at 12:07 a.m. Officials said he was serving a seven-year sentence for assault with a firearm from San Francisco.

CDCR officials said Montes, who was received from San Mateo County in 2016, was identified as a suspect in man’s death. He has been moved to a separate housing unit pending the investigation, officials said.

Montes, a reputed gang member, was sentenced to 28 years for second-degree attempted murder with enhancements. Montes tacked on a one-year sentence for possessing or manufacturing a deadly weapon while incarcerated.

In addition to CDCR officials, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.