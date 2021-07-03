15-year-old boy shot to death in Lodi parking lot, police department says

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Lodi, according to police.

In a news release, the Lodi Police Department stated that officers were called to a small strip mall’s parking lot at 1030 S. Hutchins St. just before 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers found a teenager who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police and fire personnel attempted first aid on the boy before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital, according to police.

Officers have canvassed the area and are investigating potential video surveillance footage relevant to the shooting.

“This remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time,” police officials wrote.

The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 209-333-6727.