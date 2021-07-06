Crime - Sacto 911
False bomb threat reported in Elk Grove neighborhood, suspect detained, police say
Officers investigated a false bomb threat in an Elk Grove neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The threat was alleged along the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Businesses and individuals in the area were contacted and evacuated, Elk Grove police said.
The investigation concluded that the bomb threat was false, police said.
The caller was identified and detained, police said.
