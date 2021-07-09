Sacramento judge orders 63-year sentence for man convicted of sexual abuse of two girls

A Sacramento County judge has sentenced a man to 63 years to life in prison for the sexual abuse of two girls over several years, prosecutors said.

Miguel Torresvera, 46, remained in custody Friday at the Sacramento County Jail, where he awaits transfer to a state prison.

A Sacramento County jury on May 20 found Torresvera guilty of 13 counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child, two counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child using force and one count of aggravated sexual assault on a child.

Torresvera’s charges included enhancements for committing substantial sexual abuse on more than one victim.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Ernest Sawtelle sentenced Torresvera on June 30, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth of the office’s Special Assault and Child Abuse Unit prosecuted the case.

One of the victims, who Torresvera sexually assaulted from the age of 6 to 10 years old, revealed the abuse on July 1, 2019, prosecutors said. She was sexually abused about 30 times over those years.

The other victim was sexually abused by Torresvera about 30 times from the age of 4 to 8 years old, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Torresvera used violence and verbal threats to get her to comply with his demands.