Placer County sheriff’s helicopter helps rescue injured hiker from Colfax trailhead

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire personnel helped rescue an injured hiker with a helicopter from a Colfax trailhead Saturday.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that an injured hiker on Stevens Trail in Colfax was contacted by its Falcon 30 helicopter at 12:45 p.m. for an airlift out of the area.

Video taken from the helicopter shows Cal Fire personnel on the ground helping the hiker hook himself up to a cable, which was then used to pull him up to the cabin of the helicopter.

From there, the rescue crew flew to a nearby parking lot, where American Medical Response vehicles were waiting to take him to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the hiker suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
