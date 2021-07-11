Shooting at Stockton apartments kills 87-year-old man and critically injures woman

An 87-year-old man died and a 33-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment early Sunday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department Watch Commander’s Night Report.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at an apartment in the 8100 block of Palisades Drive, in the city’s Valley Oak neighborhood.

When police arrived, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the woman remained in critical condition, according to Joe Silva, public information officer for the Stockton Police Department.

Police are investigating the shooting. No suspect information has been released.