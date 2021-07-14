Child in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Roseville; police contact suspect

A child is in critical condition and a driver has been identified following a hit-and-run that occurred Tuesday evening in the Roseville area, according to police.

Officers with the Roseville Police Department were called after the accident in the 2500 block of Hayden Parkway. Authorities began an investigation and were able to identify the driver that fled the scene.

Police do not suspect the person was driving under the influence, but are continuing to look into “specific details” surrounding the incident. Department spokesman Rob Baquera told The Sacramento Bee that the driver has been cooperative thus far.

The driver, whose identity is not being released by police at this time, is not in custody. Baquera noted that charges are forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office before action is taken.